TAMUK falls to Midwestern State University, 37-41

The Javelinas are on a three-game losing streak

KINGSVILLE, Texas — -The Javelinas were finally back home against Midwestern State University. Their last two games were away, and those two games did not go well for the hoggies. Those were the first two games of the season that ended in a loss for TAMUK.

-MSU gets on the board early. #31 Payton Shaw from inside the 10. TD, Mustangs.

-Javelinas answered right back from the kick return. Hogs Amos Coleman III with the catch. Goes all the way for a 95-yard touchdown straight to the casa.

-The Javelinas fell short in their third straight loss of the season, 37-41.

