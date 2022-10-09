TAMUK Javelinas get it done in week 2; Miller crushes Laredo Alexander

The Hogs are now 2-0; for high school, Miller coasts' at 3-0.

The Hoggies are coming off a huge 60-0 win from their season opener against North American and carried that momentum over to week two of season.

The nonconference match up between the Hogs and Sul Ross State University ended in a good, 35-14 dub. The Javelinas getting it done on both defense and offence.

MILLER:

Miller doing what Miller does best: WIN.

In their third week of season, the Bucs truck on the dubs while the target stays on their back. Miller paid visit to the Laredo Alexander Bulldogs and brought home the 37-12 victory.

