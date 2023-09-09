Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas win home opener against West Georgia

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University Kingsville Javelinas won their home opener on Saturday to remain undefeated this season.
The Javelinas hosted the West Georgia Wolves and defeated them, 20-17.
The fourth quarter saw some late offense from both teams that narrowed the Javelinas' lead to just three points with less than a minute remaining. Earlier in the quarter, Javelinas quarterback Kannon Williams connected with Jackson Allen for a five yard touchdown pass. That gave the Javelinas a 20-10 lead after the extra point.
Later in the fourth quarter, Wolves quarterback Cameran Brown threw an 18 yard touchdown pass to Steven Peterson. It cut the Javelinas lead to 20-17 after the extra point with 50 seconds on the clock.
That would be the final score in the game as the Javelinas held on for their second win of the season. Texas A&M Kingsville plays Western New Mexico on the road next Saturday.