Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas win home opener against West Georgia

The Javelinas beat the Wolves, 20-17, to remain undefeated this season.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University Kingsville Javelinas won their home opener on Saturday to remain undefeated this season.

The Javelinas hosted the West Georgia Wolves and defeated them, 20-17.

The fourth quarter saw some late offense from both teams that narrowed the Javelinas' lead to just three points with less than a minute remaining. Earlier in the quarter, Javelinas quarterback Kannon Williams connected with Jackson Allen for a five yard touchdown pass. That gave the Javelinas a 20-10 lead after the extra point.

Later in the fourth quarter, Wolves quarterback Cameran Brown threw an 18 yard touchdown pass to Steven Peterson. It cut the Javelinas lead to 20-17 after the extra point with 50 seconds on the clock.