Former CCISD Asst. AD Gerald Jacobs passes away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi ISD assistant athletic director Gerald "Glenn" Jacobs passed away Monday from COVID-19.
Jacobs had lead the King Mustangs' volleyball team to its first and to date only appearance at the state tournament back in 2010. Following that he made the transition to the CCISD athletic office where he oversaw several sports including baseball.
Jacobs and his family moved to the Branson, Missouri area last year. He's survived by his wife and three children. Jacobs was just 41-years-old.
The family has a GoFundMe account set up for funeral expenses.