Former Texas Longhorn Marquise Goodwin showed his heart of gold -- and maroon for those 49ers fans out there -- on Thursday when he surprised his mother and sister with a brand new home.

The former Longhorn football and track star, who plays wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, posted a video to his instagram detailing the emotional surprise.

On the Instagram post, Goodwin wrote: "I know mama... I can feel your energy in this video! All the obstacles WE have overcome... Man...I love you so much mama... thank you for EVERYTHING! Especially blessing me with a sis like my Deja!!! @mamaflashgoodwin_s 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Blessed // Also huge s/o to @morganakamomo & our realtor @teamgiles_way for helping make this possible."

WATCH THE EMOTIONAL HOME REVEAL BELOW:

A post shared by MG (@marquisegoodwin) on Jul 5, 2018 at 11:51am PDT

This isn't the only heart-jerking moment lately for Goodwin, either.

In January 2018, Goodwin was awarded the 49ers most prestigious honor, the Len Eshmont Award, which is presented to the player who displays inspirational and courageous play, according to a 49ers team reporter. Goodwin received the award after he paid tribute to his late son following a 83-yard touchdown during the 49ers Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants. Goodwin celebrated the touchdown by honoring his son, as he pointed to the heavens while crossing the goal line before dropping to his knees. Goodwin's touchdown contributed to the 49ers first win of the 2017 season.

In his career at Texas, Goodwin racked up 2,776 all-purpose yards and scored 11 all-purpose touchdowns, according to Fox Sports. Goodwin was drafted in 2013 by the Buffalo Bills, but found his way to San Francisco in 2017. In his first season with the 49ers, Goodwin caught 56 passes for 962 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

