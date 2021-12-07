x
Four local Little League teams win Texas West titles in Abilene

The CC National, Oil Belt and Alice National baseball teams all won LL state titles in Abilene Monday as did the Alice Senior softball team.

ABILENE, Texas — Here are the scores from Monday's state championship games up in Abilene. The teams will not advance to regionals this year due to COVID restrictions.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL STATE CHAMPS:

8-10 yr: CC National def McAllister Park 13-11

Intermediate: CC Oil Belt def 5 Diamonds 6-4

Senior: Alice National def Pecos 13-7

*Alice American fell to McAllister Park 8-0 in 9-11 yr. champ. game

*Little League & Junior League divisions are next week.

#####

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL STATE CHAMP:

Senior: Alice def. Pecos 9-8