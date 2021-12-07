Four local Little League teams win Texas West titles in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Here are the scores from Monday's state championship games up in Abilene. The teams will not advance to regionals this year due to COVID restrictions.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL STATE CHAMPS:
8-10 yr: CC National def McAllister Park 13-11
Intermediate: CC Oil Belt def 5 Diamonds 6-4
Senior: Alice National def Pecos 13-7
*Alice American fell to McAllister Park 8-0 in 9-11 yr. champ. game
*Little League & Junior League divisions are next week.
#####
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL STATE CHAMP:
Senior: Alice def. Pecos 9-8