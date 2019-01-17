Now that the NFL season is all wrapped up for the Dallas Cowboys, there is still plenty of work to be done in preparation for the offseason. Dallas will need to evaluate the team and turn their eye to the NFL Draft, all before mini-camps begin before we know it leading up to training camp in July. The main focus at this time will be signing pending free agents and locking up the coaching staff for the upcoming season. Let’s focus on the latter.

There seemed to confusion as to just who will be calling plays in 2019. On his weekly radio spot with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, head coach Jason Garrett said that play-caller Scott Linehan would be back for the next season. Later, Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones and his father, team owner Jerry Jones, both gave indications that no decision has been made at this time.

Scott Linehan

It isn’t a foregone conclusion yet if Scott will or won’t return next season but he would be the most likely option. With Jason Garrett going into the final year of his contract, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Linehan return for that final year. Dak Prescott is going into his final year of his rookie deal and the team may want to roll with him for continuity purposes. Better the devil you know, and all that.

Perhaps one tell is the fact that the Cowboys had the chance to look around for a new offensive line coach after bringing Marc Colombo in mid-season but they opted to ink him to a new deal to return for the 2019 season.

Under Linehan, the Cowboys have had successes in the past in regards to points per game rankings. Dallas had their best output since Garrett’s first year as a play-caller recently when they ranked 5th overall in both 2014 and 2016. In 2015, the Cowboys were ranked 31st after losing Tony Romo to injury and using a plethora of career backups to finish out the season. The scoring has been on a downward trajectory since 2016, however.

A lot of negative attention has been thrown towards Linehan with players questioning his playcalling or their role within the offense. Dez Bryant and Ryan Switzer were both jettisoned off the team this past offseason due in large part to that. Cole Beasley has been close to Bryant and with his expiring deal, many feel he could the next. Garrett has been loyal to Linehan, and in fact it was Scott who gave Jason his first gig in the NFL with their time together in Miami. Loyalty could be a reason that he returns for 2019.

James Coley

Along the same lines of having ties back to their Miami days, Coley is one outside candidate to be considered. He was recently named offensive coordinator at Georgia after being the co-offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs in 2018. Coley has been with Georgia since 2014 as the wide receivers coach before the promotion. He was with Garrett and Linehan in Miami under Nick Saban from 2005-2006. He moved on to Florida State (his alma mater) and the University of Miami (Fla) before joining Georgia.

Coley’s offense is very similar to what the Cowboys are doing currently. They are a run heavy offense that builds their passing attack off of that. This past season, their offensive splits were 63/37 in favor of the run. They didn’t ask their quarterback to have to carry the load, much like Dallas. Bringing in Coley seems like it could be favorable for Dallas, especially with his ties to Jason Garrett from their time with the Dolphins.

The big question is would the recently promoted Coley leave Georgia to pursue an offensive coordinator position with Dallas? Some feel that Coley is on the fast track to running his own program at the college level. Not to mention the fact that, without knowing if Garrett will be back beyond 2019, does he take the chance on potentially being out of a job a season later? It seems unlikely but he is a name that should be circled for the time being.

Dan Campbell

This name should be familiar to Cowboys’ fans as Campbell is a former tight end who spent time here under Sean Payton and Bill Parcells. Campbell is now the tight ends coach for New Orleans and assistant head coach. Any movement with him will have to wait until after their season ends this week or after the Super Bowl. Campbell also has ties to Garrett as he was in New York when Jason was a backup quarterback with the Giants.

For all intents and purposes, Dan Campbell is seen as a no-nonsense coach. He is viewed as someone who believes in being disciplined. This trait is a big reason why he was promoted to interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015 when Joe Philbin was relieved of his duties. The only knock on this hire would be the fact that Campbell hasn’t been an offensive coordinator in charge of calling plays for an offense.

They all have to start somewhere and given his ties to Parcells, Payton and Garrett, Dan Campbell should be on a very short list of candidates.

Doug Nussmeier

Nussmeier is the internal candidate that could be up for the promotion to offensive coordinator if the Cowboys decide to move on from Linehan. Nussmeier spent time as the coordinator for the Florida Gators over the last three seasons in the swamp. The former Idaho quarterback spent time coaching in the Canadian Football League, Arena League, NCAA as well as the NFL after his playing career was done. Before becoming a play-caller at Alabama, Michigan and Florida he was given his first NFL gig as a quarterback’s coach under Linehan at St. Louis.

His loyalties could lie with Linehan as he was brought in under Scott after joining him with the Rams, but he also has ties to Saban. Since Jason Garrett is a part of Saban’s lineage, Nussmeier would perhaps be more likely to stay under Garrett if the opportunity arose. Also, unlike Campbell, Nussmeier has experience calling plays, just not at the NFL level. Promoting Nussmeier would likely be a seamless transition for the team as the system and terminology would be the same for Dak and the offense.

The Cowboys aren’t likely to make any (major) changes to the staff until after the Pro Bowl, which they will be in charge of coaching. Following the Super Bowl or the week of, these are the four names who most likely will be in play for calling plays for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the offseason.

