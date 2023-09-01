Four to be inducted into CBCA Hall of Honor this weekend

The "Godfather" of Coastal Bend baseball will be joined by three football coaches in the 2023 class.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Coaches Association is holding both its coaching clinic starting this week and its Hall of Honor induction ceremony on Sunday.

The 2023 class will feature four local coaches who made big impacts in baseball and football among other sports. Hector Salinas headlines the class as the "Godfather of Coastal Bend baseball," having coached on both the high school level at Moody and Miller and the college level at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Salinas will be joined by three football coaches: Eddie Hesseltine (King, Three Rivers), AJ Martinez (Odem, Carroll) and Jose Carrillo (San Diego, Robstown). Carrillo was also a longtime assistant at multiple other stops including Alice under Chris Soza, his former player.