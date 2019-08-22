CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school football season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29 but on Wednesday Fox Sports Southwest was in town to promote their coverage across Texas.

The regional network had representatives on hand at the Jack in the Box on Airline Wednesday afternoon with several first responders taking part in a dunk tank.

Fox Sports reporter Ashley Pickle talked about the Fox Sports Southwest Tour and want to pump up the excitement just before the season.

Fox Sports Southwest will broadcast several Thursday night games Live including the state opener between Wall and Mason.

