Win or lose, you can count on Friday fireworks at Whataburger Field

Whataburger Field hosts about 15 firework shows a year, which is something the Arizpe family can't wait to get used to.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a Hooks tradition: win or lose, Friday fireworks are a fan favorite.

"We have a package for our ticket holders. It's a 22 game package and you can pick a Friday or Saturday night and a lot of people pick the Friday Nights just for the fireworks," said Maggie Hudson Freeborn, the Director of Business Development of the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Since the Hooks were created back in the early 2000s, the firework display has always been the cherry on top of an already fun night.

"Even if we have a long game that goes into extra innings," Freeborn added, "eleven at night, people are still here. Kids are still here just to watch the fireworks".

Whataburger Field hosts about 15 firework shows a year, which is something the Arizpe family can't wait to get used to.

"We actually just moved here from Washington. In the area that we lived, we didn't have baseball around, and I'm a huge baseball fan, so coming here was just a bonus. We found out that they have fireworks each Friday Night, it's just exciting," said Jerry Arizpe, father of four and huge baseball guy.

But before the biggest of booms at Whataburger Field get started: safety first.

"In the bottom of the 8th inning, we do clear out our kid zone, the Goodwill deck, and we make sure those people are all out of the way. None of the fireworks go off until that area is cleared," Freeborn assured.

Since the fans love the show they put on, the Hooks said they invest in those pretty fiery night glares annually and plan on keeping the tradition strong for Fridays and Independence Day.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.