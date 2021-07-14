G-P Pony League All-Stars among several area teams headed off to Louisiana

The 8U and 6U G-P baseball teams will be playing in Youngsville, LA next week after winning their regionals.

PORTLAND, Texas — The Coastal Bend has several teams headed off to the Pony World Series in Youngsville, Louisiana including a pair from Gregory-Portland.

The G-P 8U and 6U All-Stars both qualified for the World Series as 3Sports was there to talk with them Wednesday. Most of the kids will be playing out of state for the first time and say they're excited about the trip over.

The Kingsville 8U girls softball team is currently playing over in Youngsville in the World Series as well.

Parents and coaches, be sure and send in pictures of your teams playing across the state or abroad!

The G-P 6U All-Stars are having a fundraiser for the tip here and a raffle here.