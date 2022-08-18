Grand slam pushes Oil Belt past Pennsylvania in JLWS

TAYLOR, Mich. — The Oil Belt All-Stars have matched their best run in program history and are now looking to being home the Junior League World Series title with two more wins this weekend.
Oil Belt (Southwest - Corpus Christi) crushed Keystone (East - Pennsylvania) 10-3 Thursday night thanks to a seven-run fifth inning. Jace Arriaga capped the scoring in the inning with a grand slam to seal the win.
Oil Belt will face either Pennsylvania or Virginia in the US Championship Game Saturday at 5 PM (Central time). The winner of that game advances to the Junior League World Series Championship Game Sunday against the International winner.