Grand slam pushes Oil Belt past Pennsylvania in JLWS

Jace Arriaga had the big blow in the 10-3 win as Oil Belt cruises to the US Championship Game.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAYLOR, Mich. — The Oil Belt All-Stars have matched their best run in program history and are now looking to being home the Junior League World Series title with two more wins this weekend.

Oil Belt (Southwest - Corpus Christi) crushed Keystone (East - Pennsylvania) 10-3 Thursday night thanks to a seven-run fifth inning. Jace Arriaga capped the scoring in the inning with a grand slam to seal the win.