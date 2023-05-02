H S Softball: Bishop Badgers get new Head Coach; G-P return nine athletes

Johnnieann Lopez will be in her first varsity head coaching position ever. She was the assistant head coach before, then previously at the junior high level.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop moving up from 3A to 4A has been talk of the town. They will face powerhouse programs like Calallen, Tuloso-Midway and Alice.

The softball program had some big changes to their staff this season. The new head coach Johnnieann Lopez will be in her first varsity head coaching position ever.

She was the assistant head coach before, then previously at the junior high level.

Coach Lopez said the Badgers are trying to pick up where they left off and build from there.

"We have a whole bunch of utility players, so we have a wide range of how we play. We're just trying to put the puzzle piece together and our biggest hurdle will be out pitching. We definitely lost a powerhouse last year, so we're going to see what we'll do to get through it and get by," said Lopez.

The change in District isn't phasing the team.

"We're ready to compete, we're ready to have fun, trust my defense and hopefully have a good year," said Alinna Cruz, the Bishop Pitcher.

Moving up a class.

The 5A Gregory-Portland Wildcats returned nine of their players. They only have two seniors on their team this season. Head Coach, Felicia Talamantez is in her 20th season with the program.

"Community, the school, we have a great school district and these girls out here. Every year, I think I'm getting closer and then we get another good group in and then I'm like 'all right, I need to stay'" said Talamanatez.

Texas High School Softball begins district in March.

