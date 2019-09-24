Would you be willing to wear your biggest rival's apparel and post about on your social media pages? There's a company who wants to pay someone to bear this burden.
Cable.TV has launched the "NFL Rival Survival Challenge" and is planning to pay a sports fan $2,000. All that fan has to do is spend the rest of the NFL season wearing his or her rival's colors and then posting about it online.
There is an application on the company's website to find the right die-hard football fan for the task. The winner has to post updates on their Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and other social media accounts.
The application will be open until October 4, and Cable.TV will choose a winner by October 11. You can apply for yourself here.
