x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

#1-3A London edges 5A Carroll in extra innings

The top-ranked Pirates remained unbeaten on the season with Monday's win.

More Videos

The top-ranked London Pirates continued their early season success with another tight win over a local 5A team, this time the Carroll Tigers.

London (#1-3A) got a game-tying homerun from RJ Olivares in the sixth inning and forced extras against the Tigers. The Pirates then scored the go-ahead run in the eighth off a bad pickoff attempt.

#1-3A London edges Carroll in extras

1 / 4
KIII
London starter Blane Lyne warms up against Carroll.

Neither starter factored into the decision with London's Blane Lyne and Carroll's Caleb Jimenez going toe-to-toe before being pulled.

Both teams are now headed to the Mira's Tournament later in the week with London checking in a 6-0. Carroll goes in at 3-2-1 in six games with the one tie coming against defending 5A state champion Georgetown.

It’s a big one in Week 2 as #1-3A London takes on the Carroll Tigers out of District 29-5A. First pitch is coming up...

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Monday, February 27, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out