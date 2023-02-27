1-3A London edges 5A Carroll in extra innings

The top-ranked Pirates remained unbeaten on the season with Monday's win.

The top-ranked London Pirates continued their early season success with another tight win over a local 5A team, this time the Carroll Tigers.

London (#1-3A) got a game-tying homerun from RJ Olivares in the sixth inning and forced extras against the Tigers. The Pirates then scored the go-ahead run in the eighth off a bad pickoff attempt.

Neither starter factored into the decision with London's Blane Lyne and Carroll's Caleb Jimenez going toe-to-toe before being pulled.

Both teams are now headed to the Mira's Tournament later in the week with London checking in a 6-0. Carroll goes in at 3-2-1 in six games with the one tie coming against defending 5A state champion Georgetown.