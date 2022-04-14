1 Sinton beats #1 London in top-ranked "Battle of the Pirates"

#1-4A Sinton edged #1-3A London 4-2 in an epic matchup Thursday night at Gene Kasprzyk Field.

Example video title will go here for this video

SINTON, Texas — It's a rare sight to get a #1 vs. #1 all-Coastal Bend match-up, but that's what we had Thursday in a 4-2 win over London up at Gene Kasprzyk Field in Sinton.

Sinton (#1-4A) scored two runs in the fourth inning to grab its first lead against London (#1-3A). The "Battle of the Pirates" got started with London Jayden Martinez smacking an RBI double to center in the first inning. The lead wouldn't last though as Texas Longhorns commit Rylan Galvan would smash a solo homerun to right to tie the game 1-1.

The two teams head back to district play next week with both leading in their respective standings. By all accounts it was the first #1 vs. #1 game between Coastal Bend teams since Carroll (#1-5A) and Calallen (#1-4A) faced off in 2012, a game which Calallen won 7-1.