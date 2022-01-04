x
#1 Sinton dominates the Battle of the Pirates over Rockport-Fulton

Sinton opened the game up with a five-run second inning Friday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Pirates looked every bit of the #1 team in Class 4A in a 12-1 win over rival Rockport-Fulton in a first place "Battle of the Pirates."

Sinton opened the game up with five runs in the second inning, capped by a two-run homer from Texas commit Rylan Galvan. His brother Rene Galvan also added a solo homerun later in the game.

Division I prospect Wyatt Wiatrek shut down the Pirates on the mound in earning the win for Sinton. 

Sinton takes over sole possession of first place in District 26-4A at 6-0. Rockport-Fulton drops into second place at 5-1. 

