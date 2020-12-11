2020 November Signing Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a busy day Wednesday with athletes across the area signing their letters of intent to play college sports practically from sunrise to sundown.
Here are the signing covered above:
VETERANS MEMORIAL:
Jose Acuna - Texas Tech baseball
Jake Miller - Houston baseball
Jake Rabe - Wharton JC baseball
CARROLL:
Vanessa Quiroga - Texas softball
GREGORY-PORTLAND:
Malachi Lott - Houston baseball
Walker Janek - Sam Houston St. baseball
Kandice Rowe - West Texas A&M volleyball
CALALLEN:
Lauren Mata - Texas A&M-Kingsville softball
ROCKPORT-FULTON:
Siarah Galvan - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi softball
Madisen Mann - Harding softball
Mikaela Dominguez - Vernon JC softball
SAN DIEGO:
Sergio Guerra - UTRGV baseball
ALICE:
Jacob Guzman - UTRGV baseball