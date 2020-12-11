x
High School

2020 November Signing Day

Athletes from all across the Coastal Bend signed their letter of intent to play college sports Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a busy day Wednesday with athletes across the area signing their letters of intent to play college sports practically from sunrise to sundown.

Here are the signing covered above:

VETERANS MEMORIAL:
Jose Acuna - Texas Tech baseball
Jake Miller - Houston baseball
Jake Rabe - Wharton JC baseball

CARROLL:
Vanessa Quiroga - Texas softball

GREGORY-PORTLAND:
Malachi Lott - Houston baseball
Walker Janek - Sam Houston St. baseball
Kandice Rowe - West Texas A&M volleyball

CALALLEN:
Lauren Mata - Texas A&M-Kingsville softball

ROCKPORT-FULTON:
Siarah Galvan - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi softball
Madisen Mann - Harding softball
Mikaela Dominguez - Vernon JC softball

SAN DIEGO:
Sergio Guerra - UTRGV baseball

ALICE:
Jacob Guzman - UTRGV baseball