High School

Tues. Volleyball Roundup 9/13: Sinton tops West Oso in district; Four teams ranked in state poll

The Lady Pirates got their first district win of the season. Two other teams in their district are ranked in this week's state poll.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Lady Pirates' volleyball team got off to a hot start and then held off the host West Oso Lady Bears in a four-set victory Tuesday in district action.

Sinton improved to 1-1 in District 30-4A while West Oso drops to 0-2.

The state volleyball poll for the week features four Coastal Bend area teams, including two from that same district in Orange Grove and Rockport-Fulton.

TGCA VOLLEYBALL POLL:

5A: #13 Flour Bluff
4A: #7 Orange Grove, #16 Rockport-Fulton
2A: #25 Three Rivers

