29-5A Baseball Friday Zone Games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday night saw all of the 29-5A baseball zone crossover series either tied with a Game 3 looming Saturday or be postponed due to weather. Click the video above for highlights of all three Game 2s.
29-5A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (tied 1-1):
G2: #14 Veterans Memorial 5, #2 Ray 1
G3: Sat. 1 PM @ Cabaniss
ZONE PLAYOFF SERIES:
King leads Gregory-Portland 1-0:
G2: G-P 4, King 0 (4th/PPD) - Sat. 11 AM @ Cabaniss
G3: Sat. 2 PM @ G-P (if nec.)
#19 Carroll and Victoria East tied 1-1:
G2: Carroll 2, Victoria East 3
G3: Sat. 3:30 PM @ Cabaniss