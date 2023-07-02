x
High School

29-5A Girls Basketball: Vets wins district; Bluff, G-P claim other playoff spots

The Eagles beat Victoria East for the district crown while Flour Bluff ran past Ray and G-P edged Moody.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The four girls basketball playoff teams out of District 29-5A were set Tuesday night, but one more seeding game will take place Friday between Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland.

29-5A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP
Veterans Memorial 50, Victoria East 36
*Eagles will be the #1 seed in the district

29-5A INTERZONE PLAYOFFS:
Ray 25, Flour Bluff 52
*Hornets clinch playoff spot

Moody 48, Gregory-Portland 50
*Wildcats clinch playoff spot

*Seeding game: Flour Bluff vs. Gregory-Portland - Fri. 6:15 PM @ King H.S.
*Winner is #3 seed, loser is #4 seed

Posted by VMHS Lady Eagle Basketball on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

