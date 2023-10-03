29-5A Girls Soccer: G-P girls top Flour Bluff for district title

PORTLAND, Texas — The high school soccer playoffs are a couple weeks away, but District 29-5A was already crowning its championship Friday on both the girls and boys side.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Girls:
29-5A District Championship: Flour Bluff 1, Gregory-Portland 3
OTHER SCORES:
Boys:
29-5A District Championship: Flour Bluff 6, Victoria West 0
29-5A Zone Playoff: Ray 5, Moody 3
29-5A Zone Playoff: Victoria East 1, Veterans Memorial 5
Girls:
29-5A Zone Playoff: King 0, Victoria West 4
29-5A Zone Playoff: Ray 0, Veterans Memorial 1