High School

29-5A Girls Soccer: G-P girls top Flour Bluff for district title

Both teams are playoff bound with the Ladycats grabbing the top seed out of the district.

PORTLAND, Texas — The high school soccer playoffs are a couple weeks away, but District 29-5A was already crowning its championship Friday on both the girls and boys side.

HIGHLIGHTS:
Girls:
29-5A District Championship: Flour Bluff 1, Gregory-Portland 3

OTHER SCORES:
Boys:
29-5A District Championship: Flour Bluff 6, Victoria West 0
29-5A Zone Playoff: Ray 5, Moody 3
29-5A Zone Playoff: Victoria East 1, Veterans Memorial 5

Girls:
29-5A Zone Playoff: King 0, Victoria West 4
29-5A Zone Playoff: Ray 0, Veterans Memorial 1

