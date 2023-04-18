x
High School

29-5A Softball Zone Crossover: Vets, Carroll claim final playoff spots

The final district standings are now set heading into the postseason next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final two softball playoff spots out of District 29-5A were determined Tuesday night out at Cabaniss Field.

In the first game of the night, it was Veterans Memorial scoring nine runs in the final three innings to top Ray 10-1. The Eagles got the go-ahead single in the 5th inning from Elizabeth Soliz.

Credit: KIII

In the nightcap, Carroll didn't waste any time getting on the board with the Tigers exploding for seven runs in the first inning in a 10-0 run rule win over Victoria West.

Credit: KIII

Here are the final standings from District 29-5A heading into the playoffs next week:

1) Flour Bluff (District Champion)
2) Gregory-Portland
3) Carroll
4) Veterans Memorial

