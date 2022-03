CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State-ranked Calallen needed a great pitching effort to get past rival Robstown Friday night and that's what they got from Roberto Perez in a 2-1 win at Steve Castro Field.

Perez pitched a complete game and also drew the game-tying walk at the plate in the third inning as Calallen improved to 2-0 in District 31-4A. Robstown had a seven game win streak snapped and dropped to 1-1 in district.