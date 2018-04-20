Here are the schedules, scores and highlights from the high school softball playoffs. If you know your team's match-up, email us at Sports@kiiitv.com or call (361) 986-8394.
STATE SEMIFINAL
CLASS 4A
#2 Beeville Jones vs. #4 Liberty
Thurs. 9 AM @ UT's McCombs Field
CLASS 3A
#4 Brock 0, #2 Santa Gertrudis Academy 1 (LIVE - T4th)
REGION FINAL
CLASS 4A
#3 Beeville Jones eliminates Cuero 2-0
G1: Beeville Jones 4, Cuero 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
G2: Cuero 0, Beeville Jones 3
*Lady Trojans advance to the 4A State Semifinal
CLASS 3A
#2 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates #10 San Diego
1-Game: Santa Gertrudis 16, San Diego 2 (HIGHLIGHTS - 5 innings)
*Lady Lions advance to the 3A State Semifinal
REGION SEMIFINALS
CLASS 5A
#3 Angleton eliminates #10 Calallen 2-0
G1: Angleton 11, Calallen 4
G2: Calallen 0, Angleton 7
#4 Richmond Foster eliminates #10 Carroll 2-0
G1: Carroll 1, Richmond Foster 2
G2: Richmond Foster 14, Carroll 2
CLASS 4A
#3 Beeville Jones eliminates #8 Bay City
1-Game: Bay City 0, Beeville 4
*Lady Trojans advance to the region final to face #10 Cuero
CLASS 3A
#2 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates #8 Hallettsville 2-0
G1: Santa Gertrudis 3, Hallettsville 1
G2: Hallettsville 0, Santa Gertrudis 5
*Lady Lions advance to Region Final to face San Diego
#10 San Diego eliminates #10 Schulenburg 2-1
G1: San Diego 3, Schulenburg 7
G2: Schulenburg 4, San Diego 15
G3: San Diego 11, Schulenburg 10
*Lady Vaqueros advance to Region Final to face Santa Gertrudis
REGION QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 5A
Calallen eliminates Flour Bluff 2-0
Game 1: Flour Bluff 5, Calallen 6 (HIGHLIGHTS - 9 innings)
Game 2: Calallen 5, Flour Bluff 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Wildcats advance to Region Semis to face Angleton
Carroll eliminates Brownsville Veterans Memorial 2-0
Game 1: Carroll 4, Brownsville Vets 0
Game 2: Brownsville Vets 0, Carroll 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Lady Tigers advance to Region Semis to face #6 Richmond Foster
CLASS 4A
#6 Beeville Jones eliminates Sinton
1-Game: Sinton 0, Beeville Jones 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Lady Trojans advance to Region Semi's to face Bay City
CLASS 3A
#2 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Banquete
1-Game: Banquete 0, Santa Gertrudis Academy 10 (HIGHLIGHTS - 6 innings)
*Lady Lions advance to the reg. semis to face #9 Hallettsville
#18 San Diego eliminates Odem 2-0
Game 1: Odem 4, San Diego 11
Game 2: San Diego 10, Odem 0 (5 innings)
*Lady Vaqueros advance to the reg. semis to face Schulenburg
CLASS 2A
Sabinal eliminates #21 Three Rivers 2-0
Game 1: Sabinal 5, Three Rivers 2
Game 2: Sabinal 5, Three Rivers 4
AREA ROUND
CLASS 5A
Calallen eliminates Edcouch-Elsa 2-0
Game 1: Calallen 11, Edcouch-Elsa 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Edcouch-Elsa 0, Calallen 10
*Lady Wildcats advance to the region qtrs. to face Flour Bluff
Carroll eliminates Mission Veterans Memorial 2-0
Game 1: Mission Veterans Memorial 1, Carroll 11 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Carroll 18, Mission Veterans Memorial 3 (5 innings)
*Lady Tigers advance to the region qtrs. to face Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Brownsville Veterans Memorial eliminates Gregory-Portland 2-0
Game 1: Brownsville Veterans Memorial 5, Gregory-Portland 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Gregory-Portland 3, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 5
Flour Bluff eliminates Mercedes 2-0
Game 1: Flour Bluff 8, Mercedes 7 (8 innings)
Game 2: Mercedes 5, Flour Bluff 15 (6 innings)
*Lady Hornets advance toi the region qtrs. to face Calallen
CLASS 4A
#6 Beeville Jones eliminates Rockport-Fulton 2-0
Game 1: Rockport-Fulton 0, Beeville Jones 10 (HIGHLIGHTS - 5 innings)
Game 2: Beeville Jones 6, Rockport-Fulton 0
*Lady Trojans advance to the region qtrs. to face Sinton
Cuero eliminates Orange Grove 2-1
Game 1: Cuero 1, Orange Grove 2
Game 2: Orange Grove 5, Cuero 7
Game 3: Orange Grove 1, Cuero 2
Sinton eliminates Pearsall 2-0
Game 1: Sinton 13, Pearsall 3
Game 2: Pearsall 10, Sinton 11
*Lady Pirates advance to region qtrs. to face Beeville Jones
CLASS 3A
#2 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Skidmore-Tynan
1-Game: Skidmore-Tynan 0, Santa Gertrudis 9
*Lady Lions advance to the region qtrs. to face Banquete
#18 San Diego eliminates Bishop 2-1
Game 1: Bishop 11, San Diego 3
Game 2: San Diego 7, Bishop 6 (10 innings)
Game 3: San Diego 16, Bishop 4
*Lady Vaqueros advance to the region qtrs. to face Odem
Odem eliminates Falfurrias 2-1
Game 1: Odem 7, Falfurrias 8
Game 2: Falfurrias 8, Odem 11
Game 3: Falfurrias 10, Odem 17
*Lady Owls advance to the region qtrs. to face #18 San Diego
Banquete eliminates Dilley 2-1
Game 1: Dilley 1, Banquete 10
Game 2: Banquete 6, Dilley 12
Game 3: Banquete 21, Dilley 7
*Lady Bulldogs advance to the region qtrs. to face Santa Gertrudis Academy
CLASS 2A
#21 Three Rivers eliminates Falls City 2-0
Game 1: Three Rivers 9, Falls City 2
Game 2: Falls City 0, Three Rivers 3
*Lady Bulldogs advance to the region qtrs. to face Sabinal
Sabinal eliminates Woodsboro 2-0
Game 1: Woodsboro 1, Sabinal 7
Game 2: Sabinal 10, Woodsboro 0
Harper eliminates Refugio
1-Game: Refugio 0, Harper 1
Charlotte eliminates Freer 2-0
Game 1: Freer 2, Charlotte 5
Game 2: Charlotte 7, Freer 5
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
CLASS 5A
Calallen leads Floresville 1-0
Game 1: Floresville 2, Calallen 14 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Calallen 9, Floresville 1
*Lady Wildcats advance to the area round to face Edcouch-Elsa
Carroll eliminates Eagle Pass Winn 2-0
Game 1: Carroll 5, Eagle Pas Winn 0
Game 2: Eagle Pass Winn 4, Carroll 9
*Lady Tigers advance to the area round to face Mission Veterans Memorial
Gregory-Portland eliminates Uvalde 2-0
Game 1: Gregory-Portland 4, Uvalde 3
Game 2: Uvalde 2, Gregory-Portland 8 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Ladycats advance to the area round to face Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Flour Bluff eliminates S.A. Harlandale
1-Game: Flour Bluff 8, S.A. Harlandale 7
*Lady Hornets advance to the area round to face Mercedes
CLASS 4A
#6 Beeville Jones eliminates Carrizo Springs 2-0
Game 1: Beeville Jones 11, Carrizo Spring 1 (6 innings)
Game 2: Carrizo Springs 0, Beeville Jones 19
*Lady Trojans advance to the area round to face Rockport-Fulton
Orange Grove eliminates Raymondville 2-0
Game 1: Raymondville 2, Orange Grove 6
Game 2: Orange Grove 9, Raymondville 2
*Lady Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Cuero
Rockport-Fulton eliminates Port Isabel 2-0
Game 1: Port Isabel 1, Rockport-Fulton 2
Game 2: Rockport-Fulton 7, Port Isabel 1
*Lady Trojans advance to the area round to face #6 Beeville Jones
Sinton eliminates Zapata
1-Game: Zapata 0, Sinton 8
*Lady Pirates advance to the area round to face Pearsall
Rio Hondo eliminates Robstown 2-0
Game 1: Robstown 4, Rio Hondo 13
Game 2: Rio Hondo 20, Robstown 0
CLASS 3A
#2 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Edinburg IDEA Quest
1-Game: Santa Gertrudis 19, Edinburg IDEA Quest 0 (5 innings)
*Lady Lions advance to the area round to face Skidmore-Tynan
#18 San Diego eliminates Mathis 2-0
Game 1: San Diego 11, Mathis 1
Game 2: Mathis 3, San Diego 7
*Lady Vaqueros advance to the area round to face Bishop
Odem eliminates Hebbronville 2-0
Game 1: Odem 7, Hebbronville 3
Game 2: Hebbronville 3, Odem 6
*Lady Owls advance to the area round to face Falfurrias
Dilley eliminates Taft 2-1
Game 1: Taft 1, Dilley 9
Game 2: Dilley 6, Taft 8
Game 3: Dilley 8, Taft 3
Bishop eliminates Santa Rosa
1-Game: Santa Rosa 0, Bishop 13 (5 innings)
*Lady Badgers advance to the area round to face San Diego
Skidmore-Tynan eliminates George West
1-Game: Skidmore-Tynan 10, George West 6
*Lady Bobcats advance to the area round to face Santa Gertrudis
Banquete eliminates Lyford 2-1
Game 1: Banquete 2, Lyford 3
Game 2: Lyford 1, Baquete 6
Game 3: Lyford 7, Banquete 12
*Lady Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Dilley
Falfurrias eliminates Mone Alto 2-0
Game 1: Falfurrias 16, Monte Alto 3
Game 2: Mone Alto 7, Falfurrias 10
*Belles advance to the area round to face Odem
CLASS 2A
#21 Three Rivers eliminates La Villa 1-0
Game 1: La Villa 0, Three Rivers 6
Game 2: Three Rivers 16, La Villa 5
*Lady Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Falls City
Woodsboro eliminates Riviera Kaufer
1-Game: Woodsboro 7, Riviera Kaufer 3
*Lady Eagles advance to the area round to face Sabinal
Refugio eliminates Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 2-0
Game 1: Refugio 10, Ben Bolt 0 (5 innings)
Game 2: Ben Bolt 3, Refugio 4 (8 innings)
*Lady Bobcats advance to the area round to face Harper
Freer leads Benavides 1-0
Game 1: Freer 8, Benavides 2
Game 2: Benavides 2, Freer 16
*Lady Bucks advance to the area round to face Charlotte