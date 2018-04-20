Here are the schedules, scores and highlights from the high school softball playoffs. If you know your team's match-up, email us at Sports@kiiitv.com or call (361) 986-8394.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 3A

#2 Santa Gertrudis vs. #3 Hughes Springs

Thurs. 6 PM @ UT's McCombs Field

STATE SEMIFINAL

CLASS 4A

#2 Beeville Jones vs. #4 Liberty

Thurs. 9 AM @ UT's McCombs Field

CLASS 3A

#4 Brock 0, #2 Santa Gertrudis Academy 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Lady Lions advance to the 3A State Championship to face #3 Hughes Springs

REGION FINAL

CLASS 4A

#3 Beeville Jones eliminates Cuero 2-0

G1: Beeville Jones 4, Cuero 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

G2: Cuero 0, Beeville Jones 3

*Lady Trojans advance to the 4A State Semifinal

CLASS 3A

#2 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates #10 San Diego

1-Game: Santa Gertrudis 16, San Diego 2 (HIGHLIGHTS - 5 innings)

*Lady Lions advance to the 3A State Semifinal

REGION SEMIFINALS

CLASS 5A

#3 Angleton eliminates #10 Calallen 2-0

G1: Angleton 11, Calallen 4

G2: Calallen 0, Angleton 7

#4 Richmond Foster eliminates #10 Carroll 2-0

G1: Carroll 1, Richmond Foster 2

G2: Richmond Foster 14, Carroll 2

CLASS 4A

#3 Beeville Jones eliminates #8 Bay City

1-Game: Bay City 0, Beeville 4

*Lady Trojans advance to the region final to face #10 Cuero

CLASS 3A

#2 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates #8 Hallettsville 2-0

G1: Santa Gertrudis 3, Hallettsville 1

G2: Hallettsville 0, Santa Gertrudis 5

*Lady Lions advance to Region Final to face San Diego

#10 San Diego eliminates #10 Schulenburg 2-1

G1: San Diego 3, Schulenburg 7

G2: Schulenburg 4, San Diego 15

G3: San Diego 11, Schulenburg 10

*Lady Vaqueros advance to Region Final to face Santa Gertrudis

REGION QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 5A

Calallen eliminates Flour Bluff 2-0

Game 1: Flour Bluff 5, Calallen 6 (HIGHLIGHTS - 9 innings)

Game 2: Calallen 5, Flour Bluff 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Wildcats advance to Region Semis to face Angleton

Carroll eliminates Brownsville Veterans Memorial 2-0

Game 1: Carroll 4, Brownsville Vets 0

Game 2: Brownsville Vets 0, Carroll 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Lady Tigers advance to Region Semis to face #6 Richmond Foster

CLASS 4A

#6 Beeville Jones eliminates Sinton

1-Game: Sinton 0, Beeville Jones 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Lady Trojans advance to Region Semi's to face Bay City

CLASS 3A

#2 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Banquete

1-Game: Banquete 0, Santa Gertrudis Academy 10 (HIGHLIGHTS - 6 innings)

*Lady Lions advance to the reg. semis to face #9 Hallettsville

#18 San Diego eliminates Odem 2-0

Game 1: Odem 4, San Diego 11

Game 2: San Diego 10, Odem 0 (5 innings)

*Lady Vaqueros advance to the reg. semis to face Schulenburg

CLASS 2A

Sabinal eliminates #21 Three Rivers 2-0

Game 1: Sabinal 5, Three Rivers 2

Game 2: Sabinal 5, Three Rivers 4

AREA ROUND

CLASS 5A

Calallen eliminates Edcouch-Elsa 2-0

Game 1: Calallen 11, Edcouch-Elsa 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Edcouch-Elsa 0, Calallen 10

*Lady Wildcats advance to the region qtrs. to face Flour Bluff

Carroll eliminates Mission Veterans Memorial 2-0

Game 1: Mission Veterans Memorial 1, Carroll 11 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Carroll 18, Mission Veterans Memorial 3 (5 innings)

*Lady Tigers advance to the region qtrs. to face Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Brownsville Veterans Memorial eliminates Gregory-Portland 2-0

Game 1: Brownsville Veterans Memorial 5, Gregory-Portland 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Gregory-Portland 3, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 5

Flour Bluff eliminates Mercedes 2-0

Game 1: Flour Bluff 8, Mercedes 7 (8 innings)

Game 2: Mercedes 5, Flour Bluff 15 (6 innings)

*Lady Hornets advance toi the region qtrs. to face Calallen

CLASS 4A

#6 Beeville Jones eliminates Rockport-Fulton 2-0

Game 1: Rockport-Fulton 0, Beeville Jones 10 (HIGHLIGHTS - 5 innings)

Game 2: Beeville Jones 6, Rockport-Fulton 0

*Lady Trojans advance to the region qtrs. to face Sinton

Cuero eliminates Orange Grove 2-1

Game 1: Cuero 1, Orange Grove 2

Game 2: Orange Grove 5, Cuero 7

Game 3: Orange Grove 1, Cuero 2

Sinton eliminates Pearsall 2-0

Game 1: Sinton 13, Pearsall 3

Game 2: Pearsall 10, Sinton 11

*Lady Pirates advance to region qtrs. to face Beeville Jones

CLASS 3A

#2 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Skidmore-Tynan

1-Game: Skidmore-Tynan 0, Santa Gertrudis 9

*Lady Lions advance to the region qtrs. to face Banquete

#18 San Diego eliminates Bishop 2-1

Game 1: Bishop 11, San Diego 3

Game 2: San Diego 7, Bishop 6 (10 innings)

Game 3: San Diego 16, Bishop 4

*Lady Vaqueros advance to the region qtrs. to face Odem

Odem eliminates Falfurrias 2-1

Game 1: Odem 7, Falfurrias 8

Game 2: Falfurrias 8, Odem 11

Game 3: Falfurrias 10, Odem 17

*Lady Owls advance to the region qtrs. to face #18 San Diego

Banquete eliminates Dilley 2-1

Game 1: Dilley 1, Banquete 10

Game 2: Banquete 6, Dilley 12

Game 3: Banquete 21, Dilley 7

*Lady Bulldogs advance to the region qtrs. to face Santa Gertrudis Academy

CLASS 2A

#21 Three Rivers eliminates Falls City 2-0

Game 1: Three Rivers 9, Falls City 2

Game 2: Falls City 0, Three Rivers 3

*Lady Bulldogs advance to the region qtrs. to face Sabinal

Sabinal eliminates Woodsboro 2-0

Game 1: Woodsboro 1, Sabinal 7

Game 2: Sabinal 10, Woodsboro 0

Harper eliminates Refugio

1-Game: Refugio 0, Harper 1

Charlotte eliminates Freer 2-0

Game 1: Freer 2, Charlotte 5

Game 2: Charlotte 7, Freer 5

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

CLASS 5A

Calallen leads Floresville 1-0

Game 1: Floresville 2, Calallen 14 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Calallen 9, Floresville 1

*Lady Wildcats advance to the area round to face Edcouch-Elsa

Carroll eliminates Eagle Pass Winn 2-0

Game 1: Carroll 5, Eagle Pas Winn 0

Game 2: Eagle Pass Winn 4, Carroll 9

*Lady Tigers advance to the area round to face Mission Veterans Memorial

Gregory-Portland eliminates Uvalde 2-0

Game 1: Gregory-Portland 4, Uvalde 3

Game 2: Uvalde 2, Gregory-Portland 8 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Ladycats advance to the area round to face Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Flour Bluff eliminates S.A. Harlandale

1-Game: Flour Bluff 8, S.A. Harlandale 7

*Lady Hornets advance to the area round to face Mercedes

CLASS 4A

#6 Beeville Jones eliminates Carrizo Springs 2-0

Game 1: Beeville Jones 11, Carrizo Spring 1 (6 innings)

Game 2: Carrizo Springs 0, Beeville Jones 19

*Lady Trojans advance to the area round to face Rockport-Fulton

Orange Grove eliminates Raymondville 2-0

Game 1: Raymondville 2, Orange Grove 6

Game 2: Orange Grove 9, Raymondville 2

*Lady Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Cuero

Rockport-Fulton eliminates Port Isabel 2-0

Game 1: Port Isabel 1, Rockport-Fulton 2

Game 2: Rockport-Fulton 7, Port Isabel 1

*Lady Trojans advance to the area round to face #6 Beeville Jones

Sinton eliminates Zapata

1-Game: Zapata 0, Sinton 8

*Lady Pirates advance to the area round to face Pearsall

Rio Hondo eliminates Robstown 2-0

Game 1: Robstown 4, Rio Hondo 13

Game 2: Rio Hondo 20, Robstown 0

CLASS 3A

#2 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Edinburg IDEA Quest

1-Game: Santa Gertrudis 19, Edinburg IDEA Quest 0 (5 innings)

*Lady Lions advance to the area round to face Skidmore-Tynan

#18 San Diego eliminates Mathis 2-0

Game 1: San Diego 11, Mathis 1

Game 2: Mathis 3, San Diego 7

*Lady Vaqueros advance to the area round to face Bishop

Odem eliminates Hebbronville 2-0

Game 1: Odem 7, Hebbronville 3

Game 2: Hebbronville 3, Odem 6

*Lady Owls advance to the area round to face Falfurrias

Dilley eliminates Taft 2-1

Game 1: Taft 1, Dilley 9

Game 2: Dilley 6, Taft 8

Game 3: Dilley 8, Taft 3

Bishop eliminates Santa Rosa

1-Game: Santa Rosa 0, Bishop 13 (5 innings)

*Lady Badgers advance to the area round to face San Diego

Skidmore-Tynan eliminates George West

1-Game: Skidmore-Tynan 10, George West 6

*Lady Bobcats advance to the area round to face Santa Gertrudis

Banquete eliminates Lyford 2-1

Game 1: Banquete 2, Lyford 3

Game 2: Lyford 1, Baquete 6

Game 3: Lyford 7, Banquete 12

*Lady Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Dilley

Falfurrias eliminates Mone Alto 2-0

Game 1: Falfurrias 16, Monte Alto 3

Game 2: Mone Alto 7, Falfurrias 10

*Belles advance to the area round to face Odem

CLASS 2A

#21 Three Rivers eliminates La Villa 1-0

Game 1: La Villa 0, Three Rivers 6

Game 2: Three Rivers 16, La Villa 5

*Lady Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Falls City

Woodsboro eliminates Riviera Kaufer

1-Game: Woodsboro 7, Riviera Kaufer 3

*Lady Eagles advance to the area round to face Sabinal

Refugio eliminates Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 2-0

Game 1: Refugio 10, Ben Bolt 0 (5 innings)

Game 2: Ben Bolt 3, Refugio 4 (8 innings)

*Lady Bobcats advance to the area round to face Harper

Freer leads Benavides 1-0

Game 1: Freer 8, Benavides 2

Game 2: Benavides 2, Freer 16

*Lady Bucks advance to the area round to face Charlotte

