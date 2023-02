The Ladycats scored all 16 of their runs in the first two innings Tuesday,

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The state-ranked Calallen Wildcats made a season-opening statement with a dominating 16-0 run-rule win over 5A Victoria East in three innings.

Calallen (#4-4A) scored six runs in the first innings and added 10 more in the second. Alaunah Alamrez launched a two-run HR as part of that second inning onslaught.