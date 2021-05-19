Alice and T-M preparing for one-game winner-take-all

The Coyotes and Warriors split the district series before T-M won the second place tiebreaker game. That one gamer will be Friday at 7:30 PM at NISD in San Antonio.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alice Coyotes and Tuloso-Midway Warriors have already made impressive runs in the high school baseball playoffs and they've now earned a match-up against one another in the 4A Region Quarterfinal.

The district rivals split the regular season series before T-M eventually won the second place tiebreaker against the Coyotes. T-M has already made program history by reaching the third round for the first time while Alice is in the region quarterfinal for the first time since 2009.