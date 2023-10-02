Alice softball looking to build off deep playoff run

The Coyotes reached the third round before falling to a fellow district stalwart.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes' softball team is looking to build off a successful 2022 season, one that saw them reach the region quarterfinal.

The Coyotes were a strong force in a tough District 31-4A, finishing in third place, but knocking off state-ranked Calallen in one of their two match-ups. Alice was eventually swept by fellow district rival Tuloso-Midway in that third round series.

This season Coach Janay Gonzalez returns every single starter from that team, each of them hungry to impress even more in an even tougher district. Defending 3A region finalist Bishop now joins the mix this year to provide even more competition for Alice and company.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.