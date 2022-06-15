All-Star roster announced for John Paul Barta HR Derby

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual John Paul Barta Home Run Derby will feature some top notch high school talent next Friday.
The list includes a defending state champion and several players who lead their teams to deep playoff runs. The derby is put on in honor of the late Army Corporal and former Flour Bluff Hornet John Paul Barta who was killed in action in Iraq in 2006.
Here are the 16 derby participants:
Rylan Galvan (Sinton)
Robby Olguin (Robstown)
Tye Odom (Bishop)
Xavier Perez (Veterans Memorial)
Johnny Herrera (Tuloso-Midway)
Nash Villegas (Flour Bluff)
Cade Dowd (Flour Bluff)
Miguel Everett (Ray)
Alex Fores (Carroll)
Devin Gutierrez (Carroll)
Marley Bernal (Moody)
Derek Hernandez (Moody)
Jacob Gomez (King)
Robert Barron (Miller)
Mason Vasquez (Banquete)
Alex Mendieta (Victoria West)
The derby will be held on Friday, June 24th at 6:30 PM at Cabaniss Field.