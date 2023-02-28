Annapolis Christian ends brief state championship drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annapolis Christian Academy Warriors' boys basketball team only had to wait a few years to hoist another state championship trophy, but to them it felt like an eternity.
The Warriors defeated Bryan Still Creek Christian 67-32 Saturday in San Antonio to claim the program's third TCAL state championship. ACA had previously won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.
The Warriors' three seniors say they couldn't have asked for anything better than to bookend their careers with titles.