Annapolis Christian ends brief state championship drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annapolis Christian Academy Warriors' boys basketball team only had to wait a few years to hoist another state championship trophy, but to them it felt like an eternity.

The Warriors defeated Bryan Still Creek Christian 67-32 Saturday in San Antonio to claim the program's third TCAL state championship. ACA had previously won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

The Warriors' three seniors say they couldn't have asked for anything better than to bookend their careers with titles.