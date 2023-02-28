x
High School

Annapolis Christian ends brief state championship drought

The Warriors won their first boys basketball championship since 2020 after claiming a third title this past weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annapolis Christian Academy Warriors' boys basketball team only had to wait a few years to hoist another state championship trophy, but to them it felt like an eternity.

The Warriors defeated Bryan Still Creek Christian 67-32 Saturday in San Antonio to claim the program's third TCAL state championship. ACA had previously won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

The Warriors' three seniors say they couldn't have asked for anything better than to bookend their careers with titles. 

Caught up with the TCAL 1A State Champion Annapolis Christian Academy Warriors this afternoon. Hear from the champs tonight at 6 PM! #3SportsBlitz

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

