Area round of soccer playoffs kicks off for local teams

PORTLAND, Texas — The Coastal Bend made it three-for-three Monday night in the soccer playoffs, with all three local teams in action moving on. Here are the highlights and scores:
HIGHLIGHT GAME:
5A GIRLS:
Edinburg Vela 1, Gregory-Portland 2
*Ladycats advance to the region qrts. to face McAllen Memorial/Victoria West
OTHER SCORES:
4A GIRLS:
Calallen 6, La Feria 0
*Ladycats advance to the region qtrs. to face Alice/Alamo IDEA
Beeville Jones 3, Raymondville 0
*Trojans advance to the region qtrs. to face London/Brownsville IDEA Riverview