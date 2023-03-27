x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Area round of soccer playoffs kicks off for local teams

The G-P Ladycats notched a come-from-behind win Monday on their home turf.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Texas — The Coastal Bend made it three-for-three Monday night in the soccer playoffs, with all three local teams in action moving on. Here are the highlights and scores:

HIGHLIGHT GAME:
5A GIRLS:
Edinburg Vela 1, Gregory-Portland 2
*Ladycats advance to the region qrts. to face McAllen Memorial/Victoria West

It’s not a great night out for soccer, but the playoffs aren’t holding off for any type of weather. The drizzle won’t stop the Gregory-Portland and Edinburg Vela girls in the area round. I’ll be live (and a little wet) at 6 PM. #3SportsBlitz

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Monday, March 27, 2023

OTHER SCORES:
4A GIRLS:
Calallen 6, La Feria 0
*Ladycats advance to the region qtrs. to face Alice/Alamo IDEA

Beeville Jones 3, Raymondville 0
*Trojans advance to the region qtrs. to face London/Brownsville IDEA Riverview

Before You Leave, Check This Out