CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2019 Houston Astros Caravan presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors is scheduled to make four stops throughout Corpus Christi on Wednesday, including a stop at Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christi Hooks. The Hooks have been the Astros Double-A affiliate since their inception in 2005.

Astros Caravan gives current players, alumni and broadcasters an opportunity to connect with and thank fans as the team gears up for Spring Training and the 2019 season. The fan outreach tour will engage with first responders, stop at several different community centers and visit military facilities and hospitals. There will also be opportunities for fans to get free autographs from Astros players at select Academy Sports + Outdoors locations.

Schedule and details for the Astros Caravan’s Corpus Christi visit are as follows (subject to change):

Corpus Christi

Players/broadcaster: Myles Straw, Max Stassi, Corbin Martin, Robert Ford

Coastal Bend Food Bank

• 1:00pm – 2:00pm

• Address: 826 Krill Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78408

• CLOSED to public

Whataburger

• 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

• Address: 7702 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

• Open to media and public.

• *Note: This is not an autograph session

Academy Sports + Outdoors Shopping Spree

• 4:00pm – 5:00pm

• Address: 5001 South Padre Island, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

• CLOSED to public

• *Note - This is NOT an autograph session.

Caravan Jam at Whataburger Field

• 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

• Address: 734 East Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX 78401

• Open to media and public.