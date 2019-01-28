BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville Jones Lady Trojans basketball player Kamaria Gipson is a very-deserving 3News Athlete of the Week.

Gipson has single-handily set the girls' school scoring record three times this season, including a 50 point game against Kingsville King.

Gipson has the Lady Trojans in the playoffs and in contention for a district title if they can knock off West Oso this Tuesday in Beeville.