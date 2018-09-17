CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii Sports) — Beeville Jones' Devn Palacios is our 3News Athlete of the Week. Palacios is a Junior running back for the Trojans, who are a perfect 3-0 to start the season. Palacios is one of many weapons the Trojans offense possesses, although the Trojans like to throw the ball, he still plays a pivotal role in the running game. Fun fact, Palacios is quite the welder, he took third place for welding in a skills USA-Texas competition in Corpus Christi. Devn and the high powered Trojans offense that has scored a whopping 155 points through the first three games have a big matchup this week against Sinton. We'll have highlights of that one this week on the Blitz.

