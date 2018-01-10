CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii Sports) — This week's Athlete of the Week is a very special one, the first female to score points for the Carroll Tigers in a football game, Audrey Castor. Castor is a kicker for the Tigers, she has made history by adding on a couple points for the Tigers this season in what is her very first time playing football. See, Castor is a star soccer player, who has played competitively her entire life and in what is her Senior year, as a lifelong football fan she thought why not give it a shot. But, she's also playing soccer during football season. So, she's constantly having to switch between the two, making her a very busty high school athlete. You can catch Castor kicking for the Tigers this week, Carroll has a Thursday night game against Miller. We'll have highlights of that one right here on 3news.

