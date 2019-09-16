BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville Trojans senior running back Devn Palacios won his second 3News "Athlete of the Week" honor this week.

Palacios says he's excited this season, getting more touches in the backfield under new Head Coach Chris Soza and his "Slot T" offense.

Athlete of the Week Beeville Devn Palacios 2019
KIII

