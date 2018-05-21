For the first time this year we had a tie in our Athlete of the Week voting and it couldn't have worked out any better because the two winners are cousins! Abel Garcia and Royce Carrera are this week's 3News Athletes of the Week. Both players are seniors for the Falfurrias Jerseys and both have played a pivotal role in the team now reaching the Region Semi's. Garcia is a glue player for the team, he plays all around the diamond and yesterday pitched his way to a win over Banquete. Carrera is a pitcher and outfielder, he has racked up over 100 strikeouts this season and next year will be playing at Laredo Community College. The two have grown up playing baseball together their entire lives and they certainly don't intend on this season ending with this week's rematch against gateway.

