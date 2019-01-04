CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's 3News Athlete of the Week is a Flour Bluff Hornet! Senior Chance Pittman is this week's recipient. Pittman was the captain for Flour Bluff's soccer team, not very surprising to hear that when you're talking about a senior, but this was his first year playing soccer! On top of that, he moved to the Coastal Bend just over a year ago. Chance helped the Hornets reach the playoffs this season, their 2019 campaign came to an end recently, but he was very proud of the season they had. He is much more than just an athlete, Pittman is part of multiple clubs and is the senior class president.