CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had a state champion swimmer in our studio for our 3News Athlete of the Week!

Flour Bluff's gold medal winning Kraig Bray is this week's Athlete of the Week! Bray brought home the gold on February 15th at the state swimming meet winning the 50 meter freestyle, clocking in at an impressive 20.51 seconds. That wasn't the only medal the Hornet would finish with, he also earned a silver medal with 2nd place in the 100 meter freestyle.

Bray became the Coastal Bend's first gold medal winning swimmer since 2014 ending a 6 year drought.

Congrats to Kraig, his family, and all of Flour Bluff. He's hoping to sign with a college swimming program here shortly, so keep your eyes out to see where he lands.