CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today's Athlete of the Week was a special one! For the third consecutive year West Oso's Larissa Lopez is our 3News Athlete of the Week!

Lopez is a star for the West Oso girls basketball team averaging over 14 points a game. She does it all, a four year four sport letterman in cross country, volleyball, basketball, and track.

On top of that, Lopez gets it done in the classroom. She ranks second in her class with a 4.0 GPA - and get this!! She has been taking dual credits throughout high school and has already graduated from Del Mar with an associates degree!

A very impressive young lady that has her eyes on closing out her senior year of basketball on a high note. The Bears, a regular in the playoffs, currently sit in 4th place in their district. So, they've got some work to do to ensure another postseason. Lopez says she feels a bit of pressure, but isn't letting it get to her because the team has been there and done that.