CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii-Sports) — Athlete of the Week is back! Our first Athlete of the Week this school year belongs to Gregory-Portland's Joe Sauceda, or as we and his teammates like to call him "sauce." "Sauce" is off to a hot start for the Wildcats, he's found the end-zone three times. Sauceda believes the Wildcats have a team that can make plenty of noise this season and they are looking that way so far. The Wildcats have started the season 2-0 and are looking to remain unbeaten in this week's matchup with Bay City. You can catch Sauceda and the Wildcats hosting the Blackcats this Friday at Ray Akins stadium.

© 2018 KIII