CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week we had a John Paul II football player in the studio, Thomas Garcia is this week's Athlete of the Week!

Garcia is a Swiss army knife playing on both sides of the ball, primarily as a linebacker and defensive end. In his first season as a Centurion he has racked up over 50 tackles on the season. He stared on the defensive side of the ball in last week's loss to Holy Cross with 13 solo tackles and 3 assisted.

Garcia and the Centurions will look for a big district win this week at St. Joseph Academy this Friday with kickoff at 7:30 PM.