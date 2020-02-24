CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had London's all-time scoring leader in the studio today for our Athlete of the Week!

Joshua Chesney is our 3News Athlete of the Week for the 2nd time in his high school career! Chesney became the Pirates all-time scoring leader this past week and is just a junior.

He's averaging over 20 points a game along with 10 rebounds and over 3 assists. Chesney is the team captain and all three tournaments London has played in this season, he was named to the All-Tournament team. Without a doubt, a star on the court, but also in the classroom with a 3.75 GPA.

Chesney and the 7th ranked London Pirates quest to get to Regionals begins this week. London facing Lyford on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs. The Pirates hosting the matchup at London high school with a 6 PM tip-off.