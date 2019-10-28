CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London's Ty Leonard is our 3 news athlete of the week!

Leonard has helped lead London to a 6-1 season thus far. He's coming off a huge week where London topped Taft 41-21. In that game Ty accounted for 6 total touchdowns with over 150 rushing yards. On the season he's rushed for over 600 yards with 10 touchdowns and has thrown for over 800 yards and 7 touchdowns. Quite the stat-line which helps explain why the Pirates are undefeated in district play. Which of course, gives them confidence on heading into the postseason which has Leonard thinking about a district title and a deep run in the playoffs.

Leonard and the Pirates are down to the final two games of the season and looking to close out strong. They'll be on the road this week visiting Santa Rosa this Friday with a 7:30 p-m kickoff.