CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii Sports) — Miller's Ralph Rodriguez is this week's 3News Athlete of the Week. Rodriguez has exploded onto the scene in the 2018 season. He's racked up over 650 yards with 8 touchdowns. To make things even more impressive, last season he spent more time on the other side of the ball playing free safety for the Bucs. Now, a go to reciever for coach Evans' offense, Rodriguez has helped lead miller to a 2-1 record thus far, he credits the early success to chemistry between himself and quarterback Andrew Body and believes Miller's loss in week three to Victoria East could wind up being a positive.

