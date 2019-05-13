CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's 3News Athlete of the Week is perfectly timed! The state track meet is in Austin this weekend and our athlete of the week is bringing home plenty of medals! Refugio track and field's Alexa Valenzuela is our 3News Athlete of the Week! Valenzuela won four gold medals out in Austin in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump. Marking the 2nd long jump state title in her career and the fourth in the 200 meter. She's part of a girl's team that swept the podium in long jump. Alexa is no stranger to the podium, in her four year career with the Bobcats she's earned 13 medals!! Alexa was in Austin today for the meet, so we weren't able to get her in the studio, but of course, wanted to congratulate her on the big weekend!