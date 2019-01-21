CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time this year we have a Rockport-Fulton Pirate as our 3News Athlete of the Week! Konnor McMahon is this week's recipient, and he's very deserving of the honor after the past couple of days he's had. McMahon averaged over 20 points per game in the past week, including a game winning three-pointer against Beeville-Jones on the 11th, a game where McMahon poured in 24 points in a 57-54 win. The Pirates have built off a solid season last year and now are using that momentum to a 19-9 record thus far and a winning record in district play. Rockport-Fulton will look to continue winning in district play this week with games against Ingleside and West Oso.

