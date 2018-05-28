Alyssa Gonzalez is this week's 3News Athlete of the Week! Gonzalez is a senior leader for Santa Gertrudis softball, she had a big game in the last series for Santa Gertrudis going 3 for 4 with a homerun and 2 RBI against Halletsville, which helped the Lady Lions advance to the Region Finals. Gonzalez is very proud of how her team played this week and wanted to thank those who helped her along the way. Alyssa and the Lady Lions will be up against Brock in the state tournament semifinal on Wednesday with a first pitch at 6 pm at McCombs Field.

