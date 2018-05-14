Santa Gertrudis Academy is having quite the softball season. The 2nd ranked Lady Lions punched their ticket to the Region Semi's this weekend and it only seems right for us to spotlight one of their stars. Yadira Lopez is this week's Athlete of the Week! Lopez, a sophomore, spends her time at the hot corner in the field and she can certainly swing it as well. Lopez has 2 homeruns, 29 RBI, and 44 runs scored this season. As just a Freshman last year she played a pivotal role in the Lady Lions reaching the State Championship where they came up just short of state title. Lopez says that loss only made her and her teammates want a championship that much more. Yadira and the Lady Lions will be facing Hallettsville in the next round of the playoffs.

